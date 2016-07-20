Gymnastics-Three judges banned, more warned over flawed judgements

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - Three gymnastics judges have been banned and five more given warnings for biased or unsatisfactory scoring at recent events, the sport's world governing body announced on Wednesday.

None of the eight will participate at the Rio Olympics, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said, emphasising that the "vast majority" of judges had produced "excellent work."

The sanctioned judges were not named while the disciplinary commission rejected six further cases, the FIG said.

The FIG added that one judge was banned for four months and two more for three months each, all for "biased" judgements.

Of the five who were warned, three were for "biased" and two for "unsatisfactory" judgements.

The judges' work was appraised at last year's gymnastics world championships in Glasgow and rhythmic gymnastics worlds in Stuttgart, plus test events in both disciplines in Rio earlier this year.

"Accuracy in scoring and the integrity of rankings are key priorities for the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG)," it said. "This analysis once again confirmed the excellent work of the vast majority of the judges on the road to Rio."

"It also highlighted several apparent problems."