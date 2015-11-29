FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Hamburg's 2024 summer Games bid rejected in referendum
November 29, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

Olympics-Hamburg's 2024 summer Games bid rejected in referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Citizens of Hamburg on Sunday rejected a bid for the 2024 summer Olympics with more than half voting against it in a referendum, killing the candidacy in its infancy, Hamburg mayor Olaf Scholz said.

Close to 52 percent voted against the 7.4 billion euro ($7.84 billion)project that was bidding to host the world’s biggest multi-sports event along with Los Angeles, Rome, Paris, and Budapest.

The International Olympic Committee will elect a winner in 2017.

$1 = 0.9444 euros Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris

