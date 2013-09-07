List of summer Olympic Games host cities

Sept 7 (Reuters) - List of host cities for the modern summer Olympics after Tokyo was awarded the 2020 Games on Saturday.
1896 - Athens
1900 - Paris
1904 - St Louis
1908 - London
1912 - Stockholm
1924 - Paris
1928 - Amsterdam
1932 - Los Angeles
1936 - Berlin
1948 - London
1952 - Helsinki
1956 - Melbourne
1960 - Rome
1964 - Tokyo
1968 - Mexico City
1972 - Munich
1976 - Montreal
1980 - Moscow
1984 - Los Angeles
1988 - Seoul
1992 - Barcelona
1996 - Atlanta
2000 - Sydney
2004 - Athens
2008 - Beijing
2012 - London
2016 - Rio de Janeiro
2020 - Tokyo (Compiled by Julian Linden, edited by Mitch Phillips)