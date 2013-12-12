FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Canadian women's ice hockey coach resigns
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
December 12, 2013 / 11:52 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Canadian women's ice hockey coach resigns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The head coach of the defending Olympic champion Canadian women’s ice hockey team resigned on Thursday with less than two months to go until the start of the Sochi Games.

The decision by Dan Church, who was named the head coach of Canada’s national team in June 2012, is a bombshell for a squad that is seeking a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

“I have understood from the beginning of this process that winning gold in Sochi was this team’s only focus,” Church said in a statement. “I believe that stepping aside for personal reasons at this time will help the team achieve its goal.”

Church helped lead Canada to a gold medal at the 2012 world championships before losing to the United States in the final of this year’s tournament.

Hockey Canada said assistant coaches Danielle Goyette and Lisa Haley will be interim co-coaches for the immediate future.

Canada’s team for the Feb. 7-23 Olympics was expected to be announced before the end of December. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.