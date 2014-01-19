Olympics-Crosby named Canada ice hockey captain

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sidney Crosby, who scored the golden goal that crowned Canada champions at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, was named captain of the Canadian men’s ice hockey team for the Sochi Olympics on Sunday.

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews and Nashville Predators defenceman Shea Weber, both members of Canada’s gold medal-winning team in Vancouver, were name alternate captains.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Crosby, who scored the game winner in overtime against the United States to give Canada the gold in Vancouver, also represented his country at the 2006 world championship, leading the tournament in scoring and earning top forward honours.

“Sidney, Jonathan and Shea have been leaders on the international stage in the past, as well as with their NHL teams,” Mike Babcock, head coach of Canada’s men’s Olympic team, said in a Hockey Canada statement.

“These three players will be at the forefront of our efforts in Sochi, but we are confident we have 25 players on our roster that will lead in their own way and allow our team to be successful.”

Caroline Ouellette, a three-times Olympic champion in 2002, 2006 and 2010, was named captain of the women’s team.

Hayley Wickenheiser, playing in her fifth Olympics will serve as a permanent alternate captain while Jayna Hefford, also a five time Olympian and Catherine Ward will alternate as assistant captains. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)