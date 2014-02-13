FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Ice hockey-Finns off to flying start with win over Austria
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 13, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Ice hockey-Finns off to flying start with win over Austria

Steve Keating

2 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia Feb 13 (Reuters) - Finland fell behind after less than a minute but quickly found their stride and claimed an 8-4 victory over Austria on Thursday as the Sochi Olympics men’s ice hockey competition kicked into high gear.

The Finnish rout marked the start of an action packed day at the Sochi arenas with the big guns of international ice hockey - Canada, Russia and the United States - all set to enter the fray.

Austria, back in the Olympic ice hockey competition for the first time since the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Games, announced their return in stunning style with Michael Grabner scoring just 36 seconds after the opening faceoff.

But the Finns, who have reached the podium in four of the last five Winter Games, were soon back in control with Olli Maatta and Jarrko Immonen scoring eight seconds apart to end the opening period to put them 4-2 ahead.

Mikael Granlund, with a pair of goals, Immonen, with his second of the game, and Sami Lepisto, Jussi Jokinen and Petri Kontiola rounded out the Finland scoring.

Grabner added a pair of third-period tallies to complete the Olympic hat-trick for Austria while Thomas Hundertpfund had the other goal. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.