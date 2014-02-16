Olympics-Austria close out preliminary round with first win

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Austria beat Norway 3-1 to claim their first win of the Olympic men’s ice hockey competition as the preliminary round reached its final stage on Sunday.

All 12 teams in the men’s tournament will advance out of the round-robin but Sunday’s games will determine the matchups for the first knockout phase.

Michael Grabner scored twice for Austria, bringing his tournament total to five, while Per-Age Skroder had Norway’s goal.

The top finishers in each of the three groups and the team with the best second place record advance directly to the quarter-finals.

The remaining eight teams will play off with the four winners advancing.

Finland and Canada, both with 2-0 records, play later on Sunday to determine top spot in Group B while Austria (1-2) will finish third and winless Norway (0-3) fourth. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Peter Rutherford)