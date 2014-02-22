FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Ice hockey-Finland blank US to capture bronze in Sochi
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 22, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Ice hockey-Finland blank US to capture bronze in Sochi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Finland hammered the United States 5-0 at the Sochi Games on Saturday to win their second consecutive Olympic men’s ice hockey bronze medal.

The Finns made a quick start to the second period, getting goals 11 seconds apart from Teemu Selanne and Jussi Jokinen in the first 98 seconds.

Finland added to their lead in the third period with goals from Juuso Hietanen, and powerplay tallies from Selanne and Olli Maatta. Tuukka Rask made 26 saves for the shutout.

The Americans, who won a silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Games, were awarded a penalty shot in both the first and second periods but Patrick Kane missed both.

Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.