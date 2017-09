SOCHI, Russia, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia were eliminated from the men’s ice hockey competition at the Sochi Games on Wednesday following a 3-1 quarter-final loss to Finland.

The host nation entered the 12-team tournament as one of the favourites but ultimately fell short against a Finnish team that won the bronze medal at the 2010 Vancouver Games. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; editing by Peter Rutherford)