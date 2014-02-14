Olympics-Ice hockey-Roundup-Canada coast in Sochi, Swedes lose captain

* Jagr scores second goal in as many days for Czech Republic

* Finland’s Selanne becomes oldest Olympian to score a goal (Recasts with later games, quotes and detail)

By Frank Pingue

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada flashed their gold medal credentials, Sweden overcame the loss of captain Henrik Zetterberg while Finland and the Czech Republic recorded routine wins in men’s ice hockey at the Sochi Olympics on Friday.

A night after Canada looking slightly out of sorts in a 3-1 win over Norway, Jeff Carter scored a natural hat-trick in the second period for the defending champions in a 6-0 rout over Austria.

“I think the chemistry in every single period, every single day we are together, is growing, and guys are starting to feel comfortable together,” said Canadian forward Chris Kunitz. “But we still have to go out there and earn every shift.”

Sweden, playing hours after learning team leader Zetterberg would miss the rest of the Sochi Games with a herniated disc, went out and beat Switzerland 1-0 to seal top spot in Group C.

Zetterberg was one of the top players on the Swedish team that captured the gold medal at the 2006 Turin Games and his leadership and offensive output were a big reason the ‘Tre Kronor’ arrived in Russia as one of the favourites.

But rather than panic, the Swedes dispatched Switzerland 1-0 on a goal by Daniel Alfredsson late in the third period while goalie Henrik Lundqvist made 26 saves to record the shutout.

”Almost impossible to replace a guy like Zetterberg,“ said Lundqvist. ”He’s our captain and such a great player. All over the ice he makes good decisions.

“It was not a good moment for sure but at the same time you just have to stay positive here and it means that other guys have to step up and play a bigger role.”

Finland got an early goal from a familiar face as evergreen forward Teemu Selanne became the oldest player to score a goal in the Winter Olympics when he netted the opener in his team’s 6-1 win over Norway.

The 43-year-old sent a wristshot from short inside the blue line that bounced into the net off Norway goaltender Lars Haugen about six minutes into the first period.

“Having that record makes me feel very old,” said Selanne, who has one silver and two bronze Olympic medals with Finland.

“But I‘m just happy that the older guys can still rock. It was awesome. It was fun for me and it’s fun to still be around and still feel so good.”

Finland’s win sets up a Sunday showdown with Canada to determine which team takes top spot in Group B.

Jaromir Jagr, who turns 42 on Saturday, scored his second goal in as many games to help lead the Czech Republic to a 4-2 victory over winless Latvia in the day’s other Group C game.

“I don’t get old, man,” Jagr said after the game. “I don’t know why.” (Editing by Peter Rutherford)