Olympics-Ice hockey-Slovenia upsets Slovakia in Sochi

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Slovenia caused the first big upset of the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Sochi Olympics on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Slovakia.

After two scoreless periods, Slovenia came to life early in the third and then held off a furious Slovakia rally.

Rok Ticar scored on a backhand from the slot, Tomaz Razinger added another when he pounced on a loose puck from in close, and Anze Kopitar capped the scoring on a brilliant individual effort that saw him go untouched from the corner to the other side of the net before coolly slapping the puck home.

Slovakia, which suffered a 7-1 loss in their Sochi opener to the United States that equalled their worst Olympics result, got on the board with 18 seconds left in the game but by then it was too late. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Peter Rutherford)