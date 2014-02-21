FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Ice hockey-Sweden top Finland to reach gold medal final
February 21, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Ice hockey-Sweden top Finland to reach gold medal final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sweden beat Finland 2-1 on Friday to reach the gold medal game of the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Sochi Olympics.

Erik Karlsson scored what proved to be the game-winning goal when he fired a shot from the point that hit Finnish goalie Kari Lehtonen before finding its way into the net with less than four minutes to play in the second period.

Swedish goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who allowed the game’s opening goal early in the second period, denied the Finns the rest of the way, finishing with 25 saves on 26 shots.

With the win, top-seeded Sweden advance to Sunday’s gold medal game against the winner of Friday’s other semi-final between the United States and Canada. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

