Olympics-Ice hockey-Slovenia's Kovacevic banned one game for hit
February 16, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Ice hockey-Slovenia's Kovacevic banned one game for hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s Sabahudin Kovacevic has been banned for his team’s final preliminary round game of the men’s ice hockey competition at the Sochi Olympics for elbowing an opponent, the IIHF said on Sunday.

Kovacevic directed his elbow to the head and neck area of Slovakia’s Tomas Kopecky during a collision in front of the net in Saturday’s game, the International Ice Hockey Federation said in a statement.

Kopecky left the ice after the hit and did not return for the rest of the game.

Slovenia, who went on to win the game in the greatest moment of their ice hockey history, will play the United States later on Sunday. (Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

