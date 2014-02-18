Olympics-Ice hockey-Latvia sink Switzerland to reach quarter-finals

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Latvia claimed their first Olympic win in 12 years by beating Switzerland 3-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Winter Games men’s ice hockey competition on Tuesday.

Latvia’s first victory since the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics set up a final-eight clash with defending champions Canada on Wednesday.

The Swiss, who gave up only one goal during preliminary- round play, surrendered twice that many to Latvia in the opening period when Oskars Bartulis and Lauris Darzins beat Jonas Hiller.

Switzerland pulled one back in the second when Martin Pluss one-timed a shot from the slot past Edgars Masalskis but Latvia sealed the long-awaited win when Darzins notched his second of the night into an empty net with a minute left to play. (Reporting by Steve Keating, Editing by Ed Osmond)