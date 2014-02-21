Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada 1 United States 0 - after second period

SOCHI, Russia Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada scored the only goal of the second period to take a 1-0 lead over the United States in their Sochi Olympics men’s ice hockey semi-final on Friday.

The Canadians drew first blood when Jamie Benn, charging toward the slot, redirected Jay Bouwmeester’s low shot past a helpless Jonathan Quick.

The United States had two powerplay chances in the second but failed to convert either of the man-advantage situations as Canadian penalty killers and netminder Carey Price held firm.

Canada controlled large stretches of the action but could not add to their lead as they continued to outshoot the Americans 12-11.

First Period

Canada outshot United States 16-11 in a scoreless opening period.

The rematch of the 2010 Vancouver Olympic gold medal game got off to a cautious start with both teams trading powerplay chances after Patrick Marleau was sent off for Canada and Ryan Suter for the United States.

Canada also appeared to have the edge in fan support at the sold-out Bolshoy Ice Dome with Maple Leaf flags waving around the arena.

The winner will meet Sweden in Sunday’s final. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Ossian Shine)