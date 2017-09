SOCHI, Russia, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Finland were dealt a massive blow ahead of their ice hockey semi-final against Sweden at the Sochi Olympics on Friday as starting goalie Tuukka Rask will not be in the lineup.

There was no reason given for Rask’s absence.

Rask has been a key player for Finland in Sochi, posting a 2.30 goals-against average in three games.

Finland play Sweden at 4:00 p.m. local time (1200 GMT). (Reporting by Frank Pingue; editing by Peter Rutherford)