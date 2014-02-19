FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Ice hockey-Sweden end Slovenia fairytale, advance to semis
February 19, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Ice hockey-Sweden end Slovenia fairytale, advance to semis

Steve Keating

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Sweden brought Slovenia’s fairytale run in Sochi to an end with a 5-0 win on Wednesday to become the first team through to the semi-finals of the Olympic men’s ice hockey tournament.

Tiny Slovenia, the underdogs of the Sochi Games playing in their first Olympic ice hockey tournament, did not go out without a fight and battled the top-seeded Swedes all the way to the final buzzer.

But goals from Alex Steen, Daniel Sedin, Loui Eriksson and a pair from Carl Hagelin, along with a shutout from netminder Henrik Lundqvist, finally put the brakes on Slovenia’s Olympic joyride.

Lundqvist made 19 saves to record his second shutout of the tournament. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

