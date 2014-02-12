Olympics-Ice hockey-Swiss edge minnowd Latvia with late goal

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Switzerland broke a scoreless tie in the final seconds to beat a gritty Latvia team, real minnows on the ice hockey scene, with a 1-0 win that kicked off the men’s tournament at the Sochi Games on Wednesday.

The Swiss, who won silver at last year’s word championships, were baffled by a Latvia team who featured one National Hockey League player on their roster compared to Switzerland’s eight.

Goalie Edgars Masalskis was keeping the Swiss at bay and looked like he would be able to get his team into overtime until a shot from Simon Moser ricocheted of a Latvian player and into the net with eight seconds left in regulation.

Switzerland will play Sweden when Group C action resumes on Friday while Latvia play the Czech Republic. (Editing by Mitch Phillips)