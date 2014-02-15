FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-No Russian revenge as US prevail in amazing shootout
February 15, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-No Russian revenge as US prevail in amazing shootout

Steve Keating

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia Feb 15 (Reuters) - There was no Russian revenge in the “Miracle on ice” rematch on Saturday as the United States triumphed 3-2 in a remarkable sudden-death shootout after the teams finished level at 2-2 after overtime in a thrilling preliminary round game.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin among the noisy, capacity crowd at the gleaming Bolshoy Ice Dome, T.J. Oshie scored in the eighth round of the shootout to end an electric heavyweight clash that evoked memories of the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics ‘Miracle on Ice’ when a group of American college players upset the former-Soviet Union’s ‘Big Red Machine’.

Pavel Datsyuk, one of just two players on the Russian roster alive when the Soviets lost 34 years ago, scored twice in regulation for Russia.

The United States got powerplay goals from Cam Fowler and Joe Pavelski. (Editing by Mitch Phillips)

