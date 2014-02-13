FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-FACTBOX-Olympics-Results from 1980 Lake Placid Ice Hockey competition
February 13, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-FACTBOX-Olympics-Results from 1980 Lake Placid Ice Hockey competition

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The ice hockey competition at the 1980 Winter Olympics was run under a slightly confusing and controversial format, featuring two group stages and carried-over results, but no gold medal final match.

First Round

Blue Division Czechoslovakia 11 Norway 0 Romania 6 West Germany 4 Sweden 2 United States 2 Sweden 8 Romania 0 West Germany 10 Norway 4 United States 7 Czechoslovakia 3 United States 5 Norway 1 Czechoslovakia 7 Romania 2 Sweden 5 West Germany 2 Sweden 7 Norway 1 Czechoslovakia 11 West Germany 3 United States 7 Romania 2 Norway 3 Romania 3 Sweden 4 Czechoslovakia 2 United States 4 West Germany 2

Standings

GP W L T Pts Sweden 5 4 0 1 9 United States 5 4 0 1 9 Czechoslovakia 5 3 2 0 6 Romania 5 1 3 1 3 West Germany 5 1 4 0 2 Norway 5 0 4 1 1

Sweden and United States advance to Final round

Red Division Canada 10 Netherlands 1 Poland 5 Finland 4 Soviet Union 16 Japan 0 Soviet Union 17 Netherlands 4 Canada 5 Poland 1 Finland 6 Japan 3 Netherlands 3 Japan 3 Soviet Union 8 Poland 1 Finland 4 Canada 3 Canada 6 Japan 0 Netherlands 5 Poland 3 Soviet Union 4 Finland 2 Poland 5 Japan 1 Soviet Union 6 Canada 4 Finland 10 Netherlands 3

Standings

GP W L T Pts Soviet Union 5 5 0 0 10 Finland 5 3 2 0 6 Canada 5 3 2 0 6 Poland 5 2 3 0 4 Netherlands 5 1 3 1 3 Japan 5 0 4 1 1

Soviet Union and Finland advance to final round Medal Round United States 4 Soviet Union 3 Finland 3 Sweden 3 United States 4 Finland 2 Soviet Union 9 Sweden 2

Medal Standings

GP W L T Pts United States 3 2 0 1 5 (gold) Soviet Union 3 2 1 0 4 (silver) Sweden 3 0 1 2 2 (bronze) Finland 3 0 2 1 1

Teams moving into medal round carried over result against their round-robin rival.

After upsetting the Soviet Union in the opening game of the medal round the United States still needed a victory over Finland to secure the gold medal. (Compiled by Steve Keating, editing by Mitch Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
