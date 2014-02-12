FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-ADVISORY-Ice-hockey-Russia v United States preview package
#Corrections News
February 12, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-ADVISORY-Ice-hockey-Russia v United States preview package

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles fixing lit in first para)

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 12 (Reuters) - On Saturday Feb. 15 Russia will play the United States in the preliminary round of the men’s Winter Olympic ice hockey competition, reviving memories of the ‘Miracle on Ice’.

In a game widely regarded as the greatest moment in the sport’s history, an amateur American team made up largely of college players stunned the previously all-conquering State-sponsored Soviet side 4-3 at the 1980 Winter Olympics.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Reuters will be issuing an in-depth preview package.

The package will contain an all-encompassing look back at the game and the politics surrounding it, illustrated with comments from players, a multi-media interview with Vladislav Tretyak, the Soviet goaltender at the 1980 Games, and a detailed analysis of the current strengths and weaknesses of the Russian and American teams.

We will also carry a detailed factbox featuring Russia and America’s great sporting rivalries and a statistical factbox carrying details of the complicated 1980 Olympic ice hockey competition, won by the United States.

We will move the package from 2001 GMT/0001 local/1501 Eastern on Wednesday with the masterslug of OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MIRACLE.

