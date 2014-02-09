Olympics-Ice hockey-Russia rally late to sink Germany

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Russian women’s ice hockey team gave the home fans plenty to cheer about when they produced a late four-goal burst to beat Germany 4-1 in front of a raucous crowd at the Olympics on Sunday.

Trailing by a goal with about 15 minutes to play, Russia whipped the flag-waving crowd at the packed Shayba Arena into a frenzy with four goals in seven minutes, including two from forward Olga Sosina.

Iya Gavrilova and Yekaterina Smolentseva also found the net for Russia while Franziska Busch had the lone tally for Germany.

The teams will play the second of their three Group B games on Tuesday when Germany face Sweden and Russia take on Japan. (Reporting by Frank Pingue, editing by Ed Osmond)