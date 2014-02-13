FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Ice hockey-Germany ease past Japan for first Sochi win
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 13, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Ice hockey-Germany ease past Japan for first Sochi win

Frank Pingue

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Germany capped their preliminary round play with a 4-0 win over Japan on Thursday in a matchup between two teams that will miss the knockout stage of the women’s ice hockey tournament at the Sochi Games.

Franziska Busch scored two goals, including an empty-netter in the game’s final minute, as Germany cruised to victory over a Japanese team that had trouble mounting any sort of attack.

Japan were looking to erase the disappointment of losing all five games during the 1998 Nagano Olympics, where they qualified automatically as the host nation. But they were outscored 7-1 in three games here and failed to register a win.

With the win, Germany placed third in the four-team Group B while Japan finished last. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.