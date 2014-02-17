FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Ice Hockey-Canada 3 Switzerland 1-women's semi-finals result
February 17, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Ice Hockey-Canada 3 Switzerland 1-women's semi-finals result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Women's ice hockey semi-finals result at
the Sochi Winter Olympics on Monday.
 
 ---
 
 Canada 3 Switzerland 1 (3-0, 0-1, 0-0)
 
 Scorers:
 Canada: Natalie Spooner (07:29) (11:10),
         Melodie Daoust (11:33)
 
 Switzerland: Jessica Lutz (25:14)
 
 Penalties:
 Canada: Team Penalty (12:47), Rebecca Johnston (22:58),
 Lauriane Rougeau (24:26), Gillian Apps (31:08), Jayna Hefford
 (41:56), Tara Watchorn (50:54)
 
 Switzerland: Nicole Bullo (09:02), Sara Benz (10:53),
 Stefanie Marty (20:47), Laura Benz (28:55), Sarah Forster
 (39:33)
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)

