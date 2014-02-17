Olympics-Ice Hockey-Canada 3 Switzerland 1-women's semi-finals result

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Women's ice hockey semi-finals result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Monday. --- Canada 3 Switzerland 1 (3-0, 0-1, 0-0) Scorers: Canada: Natalie Spooner (07:29) (11:10), Melodie Daoust (11:33) Switzerland: Jessica Lutz (25:14) Penalties: Canada: Team Penalty (12:47), Rebecca Johnston (22:58), Lauriane Rougeau (24:26), Gillian Apps (31:08), Jayna Hefford (41:56), Tara Watchorn (50:54) Switzerland: Nicole Bullo (09:02), Sara Benz (10:53), Stefanie Marty (20:47), Laura Benz (28:55), Sarah Forster (39:33) (Compiled by Maju Samuel)