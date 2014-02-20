Olympics-Ice Hockey-Canada 3 U.S. 2 -women's gold medal game result

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Women's ice hockey gold medal game result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday. --- Canada 3 United States 2 (0-0, 0-1, 2-1, 1-0) Scorers: Canada: Brianne Jenner (56:34), Marie-Philip Poulin (59:05 and 68:10) United States: Meghan Duggan (31:57), Alex Carpenter (42:01) Penalties: Canada: Tara Watchorn (02:01, 14:04 and 40:07), Meaghan Mikkelson (06:13), Catherine Ward (66:09) United States: Hilary Knight (08:01 and 67:31), Kacey Bellamy (15:30), Kelli Stack (27:10), team penalty (32:45), Anne Schleper (34:14), Jocelyne Lamoureux (66:15) (Compiled by Maju Samuel)