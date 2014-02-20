FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Olympics News
February 20, 2014 / 8:07 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Ice Hockey-Canada 3 U.S. 2 -women's gold medal game result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Women's ice hockey gold medal game result at the Sochi
Winter Olympics on Thursday.
 
 ---
 
 Canada 3  United States 2  (0-0, 0-1, 2-1, 1-0)
 
 Scorers:
 Canada: Brianne Jenner (56:34), Marie-Philip Poulin (59:05 and
 68:10)
 
 United States: Meghan Duggan (31:57), Alex Carpenter (42:01)
 
 
 Penalties:
 Canada: Tara Watchorn (02:01, 14:04 and 40:07), Meaghan Mikkelson
 (06:13), Catherine Ward (66:09)  
 
 United States: Hilary Knight (08:01 and 67:31), Kacey Bellamy
 (15:30), Kelli Stack (27:10), team penalty (32:45), Anne Schleper
 (34:14), Jocelyne Lamoureux (66:15)
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
