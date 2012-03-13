FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-IOC will not act against Indian Olympic chief Kalmadi
March 13, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 6 years ago

Olympics-IOC will not act against Indian Olympic chief Kalmadi

Karolos Grohmann

2 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will take no action against Indian Olympic Association chief Suresh Kalmadi as he has essentially pulled out of running the association, it said on Tuesday.

Kalmadi, who was released from prison on bail in January after nine months, had been arrested in April 2011 on charges of inflating tenders worth millions of dollars for equipment used at the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games which he was heading.

IOC vice president Thomas Bach said the issue was discussed at the Executive Board meeting but the IOC would not take any action as Kalmadi had effectively suspended himself.

“In the end he’s not in charge,” Bach told reporters. “So we won’t take any action.”

Kalmadi is a lawmaker who has been suspended from India’s ruling Congress party.

He has been replaced by acting president Vijay Kumar Malhotra as head of the Indian association (IOA) but has not resigned his post and is still the official IOA president.

The $6-billion Commonwealth Games were billed as India’s answer to the 2008 Beijing Olympics but descended into rows over leaking stadiums, filthy athletes’ rooms and corruption scandals. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)

