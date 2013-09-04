Olympics-IOC to consider action over Isinbayeva gay comments

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee will consider taking action against pole vault world champion Yelena Isinbayeva, a Youth Olympics ambassador, after her comments in favour of Russia’s new gay law triggered a major controversy last month.

The Russian, who won the world title in Moscow in August, caused a major stir with her comments about homosexuality.

“We will consider this in due time,” IOC President Jacques Rogge told reporters when asked whether the Russian athlete was an appropriate ambassador for the Youth Games given her recent comments.

Isinbayeva, a double Olympic champion, had been critical of foreign athletes’ reaction to Russia’s gay law.

“We consider ourselves, like normal, standard people, we just live boys with women, girls with boys ... it comes from the history,” she had said at the time. “I hope the problem won’t ruin our Olympic Games in Sochi.”

Isinbayeva is also the ceremonial mayor of the Olympic village at the Sochi 2014 winter Games and will be a torchbearer in the relay at the event.

Rogge did not elaborate on what kind of action and when it may be taken against the Russian but ruled out pressing the government further on the matter. Rogge is due to step down on Sept. 10.

”We have received oral and written assurances (from the Russian government),“ he said. ”We are staging the Games in a sovereign state and the IOC cannot be expected to have an influence in the affairs of a sovereign state.

“We are restricted in our powers and actions as guests.”

Critics say the law is one of a string of repressive measures introduced by President Vladimir Putin in the first year of his third presidential term that clamp down on dissent, violate gay rights and restrain non-governmental organisations. (Editing by Ed Osmond)