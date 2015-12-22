FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan picks design by Taisei Corp-led consortium for Olympic stadium-PM
December 22, 2015

Japan picks design by Taisei Corp-led consortium for Olympic stadium-PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan has selected a design submitted by a consortium led by Taisei Corp for a New National Stadium, set to be the centrepiece of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday.

An original design was scrapped after ballooning costs soared to $2.1 billion, nearly twice original estimates. The Japan Sports Council unveiled designs submitted by two groups earlier this month.

The unsuccessful Design B, reportedly submitted by Takenaka Corp, Shimizu Corp and Obayashi Corp, would have cost 149.7 billion yen, only slightly more than the successful Plan A bid.

$1 = 121.1500 yen Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
