Japan picks design by Taisei Corp-led consortium for Olympic stadium-PM

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan has selected a design submitted by a consortium led by Taisei Corp for a New National Stadium, set to be the centrepiece of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday.

An original design was scrapped after ballooning costs soared to $2.1 billion, nearly twice original estimates. The Japan Sports Council unveiled designs submitted by two groups earlier this month.

The unsuccessful Design B, reportedly submitted by Takenaka Corp, Shimizu Corp and Obayashi Corp, would have cost 149.7 billion yen, only slightly more than the successful Plan A bid.