TABLE-Japanese firms likely to benefit from Tokyo Olympics
September 8, 2013 / 11:31 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Japanese firms likely to benefit from Tokyo Olympics

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Tokyo won the bid for the 2020
Olympic Games, and the country anticipated an economic boost to
spur its revival from two decades of stagnation and help it
recover from the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
    The economic impact of the win was estimated by the Tokyo
bid committee at more than 3 trillion yen ($30 billion) with the
creation of 150,000 jobs.
    Here is a list of companies whose shares are expected to get
a boost from Tokyo for staging the Games, according to traders
and brokerages.
    For a Olympic related story, please click on 
    
 REAL ESTATE
    Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd 
    Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd 
    Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd 
    Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd 
    Nippon Kanzai Co Ltd 
    
 CONSTRUCTION
    Kajima Corp 
    Taisei Corp 
    Obayashi Corp 
    Shimizu Corp 
    Tobishima Corp 
    Sho-Bond Holdings Co Ltd 
    Ichiken Co Ltd 
    Nippo Corp 
    Kandenko Co Ltd 
    Maeda Road Construction Co Ltd 
    Nippon Road Co Ltd 
    Yokogawa Bridge Holdings Corp 
    Taiheiyo Cement Corp 
    Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd 
    Kuriyama Holdings Corp 
    KI Holdings Co Ltd 
    Japan Bridge Corp 
    
 STEELMAKER
    Nisshin Steel Holdings Co Ltd 
    Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd 
    Kyoei Steel Ltd 
    Tokyo Tekko Co Ltd 
    Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd   
    
 LAND TRANSPORT
    East Japan Railway Co 
    Tokyu Corp 
    Keisei Electric Railway Co Ltd 
    Japan Airport Terminal Co Ltd 
    
 FOOD & BEVERAGE
    Kirin Holdings Co Ltd 
    Asahi Group Holdings Ltd 
    Ajinomoto Co Inc 
    Yakult Honsha Co Ltd 
    Meiji Holdings Co Ltd 
    Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd 
    Morinaga & Co Ltd 
    Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd 
    
 ENTERTAINMENT
    Oriental Land Co Ltd 
    Nintendo Co Ltd 
    KNT-CT Holdings Co Ltd 
    Konami Corp 
    Tokyu Recreation Co Ltd 
    Namco Bandai Holdings Inc 
    Sanrio Co Ltd 
    
 HOTELS
    Imperial Hotel Ltd 
    Fujita Kanko Inc 
    Resorttrust Inc 
    
 SECURITY
    Secom Co Ltd 
    Sohgo Security Services Co Ltd 
    Central Security Patrols Co Ltd 
    
 BROADCASTING & INTERNET
    Fuji Media Holdings Inc 
    Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings Inc 
    Nippon Television Holdings Inc 
    TV Asahi Corp 
    Sky Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc 
    Yahoo Japan Corp 
    Media Global Links Co Ltd 
    Anritsu Corp 
    
 RETAIL
    BIC Camera Inc 
    Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd 
    Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd 
    J.Front Retailing Co Ltd 
    Takashimaya Co Ltd 
    Matsuya Co Ltd 
    Yamada Denki Co Ltd       
     
 ADVERTISING
    Dentsu Inc 
    Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc 
    Asatsu-DK Inc 
    
 SPORTS
    Asics Corp 
    Mizuno Corp 
    Renaissance Inc 
    Shimano Inc 
    Alpen Co Ltd 
    Central Sports Co Ltd 
    Descente Ltd 
    Yonex Co Ltd 
    Xebio Co Ltd 
    
 MEDICAL SUPPORT
    Nichiban Co Ltd 
    Omron Corp 
    
 EVENT PLANNING & TICKETS
    TOW Co 
    Cerespo Co Ltd 
    Pia Corp 
    
 ELECTRONICS DEVICES
    Toshiba Corp 
    Hitachi Ltd 
    Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd 
    Technical Electron Co Ltd 
    
 TRANSPORT EQUIPMENT
    Toyota Motor Corp 
    IHI Corp 
    
 TRADING COMPANIES
    Sumitomo Corp 
    Mitsubishi Corp 
    
 COMMUNICATIONS
    NTT DoCoMo Inc 
    
 UTILITIES
    Tokyo Gas Co Ltd 
    
 INSURANCE
    Tokio Marine Holdings Inc 
    
 TRAVEL AGENCIES
    H.I.S. Co Ltd 
    Nikko Travel Co Ltd 
    
    ($1 = 98.9250 Japanese yen)

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Dominic Lau; Editing by Stephen
Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
