TABLE-Japanese firms likely to benefit from Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Tokyo won the bid for the 2020 Olympic Games, and the country anticipated an economic boost to spur its revival from two decades of stagnation and help it recover from the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami. The economic impact of the win was estimated by the Tokyo bid committee at more than 3 trillion yen ($30 billion) with the creation of 150,000 jobs. Here is a list of companies whose shares are expected to get a boost from Tokyo for staging the Games, according to traders and brokerages. For a Olympic related story, please click on REAL ESTATE Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd Nippon Kanzai Co Ltd CONSTRUCTION Kajima Corp Taisei Corp Obayashi Corp Shimizu Corp Tobishima Corp Sho-Bond Holdings Co Ltd Ichiken Co Ltd Nippo Corp Kandenko Co Ltd Maeda Road Construction Co Ltd Nippon Road Co Ltd Yokogawa Bridge Holdings Corp Taiheiyo Cement Corp Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd Kuriyama Holdings Corp KI Holdings Co Ltd Japan Bridge Corp STEELMAKER Nisshin Steel Holdings Co Ltd Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd Kyoei Steel Ltd Tokyo Tekko Co Ltd Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd LAND TRANSPORT East Japan Railway Co Tokyu Corp Keisei Electric Railway Co Ltd Japan Airport Terminal Co Ltd FOOD & BEVERAGE Kirin Holdings Co Ltd Asahi Group Holdings Ltd Ajinomoto Co Inc Yakult Honsha Co Ltd Meiji Holdings Co Ltd Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd Morinaga & Co Ltd Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd ENTERTAINMENT Oriental Land Co Ltd Nintendo Co Ltd KNT-CT Holdings Co Ltd Konami Corp Tokyu Recreation Co Ltd Namco Bandai Holdings Inc Sanrio Co Ltd HOTELS Imperial Hotel Ltd Fujita Kanko Inc Resorttrust Inc SECURITY Secom Co Ltd Sohgo Security Services Co Ltd Central Security Patrols Co Ltd BROADCASTING & INTERNET Fuji Media Holdings Inc Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings Inc Nippon Television Holdings Inc TV Asahi Corp Sky Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc Yahoo Japan Corp Media Global Links Co Ltd Anritsu Corp RETAIL BIC Camera Inc Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd J.Front Retailing Co Ltd Takashimaya Co Ltd Matsuya Co Ltd Yamada Denki Co Ltd ADVERTISING Dentsu Inc Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc Asatsu-DK Inc SPORTS Asics Corp Mizuno Corp Renaissance Inc Shimano Inc Alpen Co Ltd Central Sports Co Ltd Descente Ltd Yonex Co Ltd Xebio Co Ltd MEDICAL SUPPORT Nichiban Co Ltd Omron Corp EVENT PLANNING & TICKETS TOW Co Cerespo Co Ltd Pia Corp ELECTRONICS DEVICES Toshiba Corp Hitachi Ltd Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd Technical Electron Co Ltd TRANSPORT EQUIPMENT Toyota Motor Corp IHI Corp TRADING COMPANIES Sumitomo Corp Mitsubishi Corp COMMUNICATIONS NTT DoCoMo Inc UTILITIES Tokyo Gas Co Ltd INSURANCE Tokio Marine Holdings Inc TRAVEL AGENCIES H.I.S. Co Ltd Nikko Travel Co Ltd ($1 = 98.9250 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Dominic Lau; Editing by Stephen Coates)