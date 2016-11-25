FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Olympics-Former Kenya official charged with theft
#Olympics News
November 25, 2016 / 1:26 PM / 9 months ago

Olympics-Former Kenya official charged with theft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A former official from the disbanded National Olympic Council of Kenya (NOCK) was charged in court on Friday with conspiring to steal items worth $10,500 relating to the Rio Games from the country's Sports Ministry.

Bernard Ekumbo, NOCK vice-chairman, conspired to steal property worth $10,500 from the Sports, Arts and Culture Ministry, according to the charge sheet produced in court.

Ekumbo, who also faced charge of stealing sports uniforms, pleaded not guilty during his court appearance and was remanded in custody until Monday. He applied for bail, but the request was turned down.

NOCK was disbanded on Aug. 25 shortly after the Rio de Janeiro Games ended.

Kenya bagged its biggest ever haul of medals at a Games in Brazil but doping allegations and organisational problems plagued the team's preparations for the event. (Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Editing by Edmund Blair, editing by Ed Osmond)

