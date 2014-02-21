FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Komissarova recovering after operations
February 21, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Komissarova recovering after operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian freestyle skier Maria Komissarova has undergone two operations after breaking her back in training at the Sochi Olympics, and is rehabilitating at a German clinic, Russia’s sports minister Vitaly Mutko said on Friday.

“Maria has been transferred to another clinic, this time a rehabilitative one. She is rehabilitating there. Unfortunately, not everything is so easy,” Interfax agency quoted Mutko as saying.

The 23-year-old had a metal implant inserted on Saturday during a more than six-hour operation in Sochi. President Vladimir Putin visited the athlete to wish her a rapid recovery and called her father by telephone after the skier told him he was extremely worried.

Mutko said no expense would be spared in treating Komissarova, and that the state would pick up the bill.

“The state has taken on everything and will be doing this until the end,” Mutko said.

“We have done everything possible so as to transport her to the best clinic in Germany. We have insurance coverage, and we will do everything at a high level.”

Editing by Peter Rutherford

