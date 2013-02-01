FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Rogge confident Pyeongchang will overcome debt obstacle
February 1, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Rogge confident Pyeongchang will overcome debt obstacle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Narae Kim
    SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee
President Jacques Rogge is confident Pyeongchang will host a
successful Winter Olympics in 2018 despite fears that
preparations could suffer as the South Korean town battles
mounting debts. 
    "We are extremely happy not only by the progress of the work
but by the fact that existing facilities are being fully
utilised," the IOC chief told reporters on Friday at the end of
a two-day inspection of the Olympic site.
    Despite an increase in sales and visitors since Pyeongchang
won the bid in 2011, the main Alpensia resort venue has
witnessed a huge rise in debt as only 26.3 percent of vacation
homes have been sold because of the economic downturn. 
    The resort is currently saddled with 919.9 billion won
($844.78 million) of debt and is faced with daily interest
payments of more than 100 million won. 
    With regional officials demanding government assistance to
ease the situation, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism
has said that help would only be provided once the autonomous
province had exhausted all possible measures to raise funds.
    Sat next to Rogge at Friday's news conference, Pyeongchang
Organising Committee chief Kim Jin-sun remained positive when
asked about progress at the venue. 
    "Despite financial issues and other problems, preparations
are going smoothly. As you can see, stadiums and highways are
already under construction or are contracted to be built," he
said. 
    Rogge added his support, saying: "Koreans have much
experience in hosting international sporting events such as the
1988 Seoul Olympics or the 2011 Daegu World Championships in
Athletics. I'm optimistic."
    ($1 = 1088.9250 won)

 (Editing by John O'Brien)

