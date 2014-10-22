FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Olympics-Kosovo granted provisional Olympic recognition by IOC
October 22, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Olympics-Kosovo granted provisional Olympic recognition by IOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects next month to December in first para)

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Kosovo has been granted provisional recognition by the International Olympic Committee and could achieve full membership as early as December, the IOC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after NATO went to war to halt the massacre and expulsion of Albanians by Serbian forces waging a two-year counter-insurgency under late strongman Slobodan Milosevic.

Belgrade refuses to recognise Kosovo, saying the territory, which has a majority Albanian population, is a heartland of the Serbian nation. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

