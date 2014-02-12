FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-IOC, luge federation pay tribute to Kumaritashvili
February 12, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-IOC, luge federation pay tribute to Kumaritashvili

Karolos Grohmann

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The IOC and luge federation will hold a ceremony in the mountains above Vancouver on Wednesday to remember Georgian athlete Nodar Kumaritashvili, who suffered a fatal crash in training hours ahead of the 2010 Games opening ceremony.

Kumaritashvili’s death, four years ago to the day, stunned the sports world and forced organisers to alter the $100 million track at the Whistler Sliding Centre, which had been built to be the world’s fastest.

“We are laying flowers at the luge centre in Whistler (today),” IOC spokesman Mark Adams told Reuters in Sochi. “It is an ongoing thing. We will also continue to work with the family (of the athlete) for a lasting tribute.”

Adams said the International Olympic Committee and International Luge Federation also held a “moment of reflection” at an early morning meeting at the Russian Black Sea resort, which is hosting the Winter Games.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann

