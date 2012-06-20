FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-IOC tells Sochi 2014 to delay ticket planning
June 20, 2012 / 12:06 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-IOC tells Sochi 2014 to delay ticket planning

Karolos Grohmann

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee asked Sochi 2014 Winter Games organisers on Wednesday to delay their international ticket planning in order to review the situation after alleged breaches in the London 2012 sales.

“Following the recent Sunday Times allegations that some national Olympic committees and authorised ticket resellers were in breach of 2012 Games ticketing policy, the IOC has convened its Ethics Commission to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the story,” the IOC said in a statement.

“During this process we have asked the Sochi organising committee to temporarily delay the planning for its international ticketing programme while we review the situation,” it said.

The British newspaper had said numerous NOCs and ATRs were offering to buy or sell tickets outside their territories, to sell tickets at inflated prices or sell them to unauthorised resellers.”

“The move is purely precautionary. Sochi 2014 is not affected by the allegations and we continue to work closely with them, as they develop their ticketing programme for the Olympic Winter Games.” (Editing by Alison Wildey)

