Feb 8 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday. Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Norway 2 1 1 4 2 Canada 1 1 1 3 2 Netherlands 1 1 1 3 4 U.S. 1 0 1 2 5 Austria 0 1 0 1 5 Sweden 0 1 0 1 7 Czech Republic 0 0 1 1 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)