FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Medals tally
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
February 10, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Medals tally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter
Olympics on Monday.
    
 
 Rank  Country           Gold  Silver  Bronze   Total
  1    Canada             3      3        1       7
  2    Netherlands        3      2        2       7
  3    Norway             2      1        4       7
  4    United States      2      0        3       5
  5    Germany            2      0        0       2
  6    Russian Fed.       1      2        3       6
  7    Austria            1      2        0       3
  8    France             1      0        1       2
  9    Poland             1      0        0       1
  9    Slovakia           1      0        0       1
  9    Switzerland        1      0        0       1
  12   Czech Republic     0      2        1       3
  13   Sweden             0      2        0       2
  14   Italy              0      1        1       2
  15   China              0      1        0       1
  15   Finland            0      1        0       1
  15   Slovenia           0      1        0       1
  18   Britain            0      0        1       1
  18   Ukraine            0      0        1       1
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.