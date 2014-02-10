Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Monday. Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Canada 3 3 1 7 2 Netherlands 3 2 2 7 3 Norway 2 1 4 7 4 United States 2 0 3 5 5 Germany 2 0 0 2 6 Russian Fed. 1 2 3 6 7 Austria 1 2 0 3 8 France 1 0 1 2 9 Poland 1 0 0 1 9 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 9 Switzerland 1 0 0 1 12 Czech Republic 0 2 1 3 13 Sweden 0 2 0 2 14 Italy 0 1 1 2 15 China 0 1 0 1 15 Finland 0 1 0 1 15 Slovenia 0 1 0 1 18 Britain 0 0 1 1 18 Ukraine 0 0 1 1 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)