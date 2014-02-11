FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Olympics News
February 11, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Medals tally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter
Olympics on Tuesday.
    
 Rank  Country           Gold  Silver  Bronze   Total
  1    Norway             4      3        4       11
  2    Canada             4      3        2       9
  3    Germany            4      1        0       5
  4    Netherlands        3      2        3       8
  5    United States      2      1        4       7
  6    Switzerland        2      0        0       2
  7    Russian Fed.       1      3        3       7
  8    Austria            1      3        0       4
  9    France             1      0        2       3
  10   Belarus            1      0        0       1
  10   Korea              1      0        0       1
  10   Poland             1      0        0       1
  10   Slovakia           1      0        0       1
  14   Sweden             0      3        1       4
  15   Czech Republic     0      2        1       3
  16   Slovenia           0      1        2       3
  17   Italy              0      1        1       2
  17   Japan              0      1        1       2
  19   China              0      1        0       1
  19   Finland            0      1        0       1
  21   Britain            0      0        1       1
  21   Ukraine            0      0        1       1
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)

