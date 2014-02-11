Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Norway 4 3 4 11 2 Canada 4 3 2 9 3 Germany 4 1 0 5 4 Netherlands 3 2 3 8 5 United States 2 1 4 7 6 Switzerland 2 0 0 2 7 Russian Fed. 1 3 3 7 8 Austria 1 3 0 4 9 France 1 0 2 3 10 Belarus 1 0 0 1 10 Korea 1 0 0 1 10 Poland 1 0 0 1 10 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 14 Sweden 0 3 1 4 15 Czech Republic 0 2 1 3 16 Slovenia 0 1 2 3 17 Italy 0 1 1 2 17 Japan 0 1 1 2 19 China 0 1 0 1 19 Finland 0 1 0 1 21 Britain 0 0 1 1 21 Ukraine 0 0 1 1 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)