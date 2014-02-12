Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Germany 6 1 1 8 2 Canada 4 4 2 10 3 Norway 4 3 5 12 4 Netherlands 4 2 4 10 5 United States 3 1 5 9 6 Switzerland 3 0 1 4 7 Russian Fed. 2 4 3 9 8 Austria 1 4 0 5 9 Slovenia 1 1 2 4 10 France 1 0 2 3 11 Belarus 1 0 0 1 11 Korea 1 0 0 1 11 Poland 1 0 0 1 11 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 15 Sweden 0 3 1 4 16 Czech Republic 0 2 1 3 16 Japan 0 2 1 3 18 Italy 0 1 1 2 19 Australia 0 1 0 1 19 China 0 1 0 1 19 Finland 0 1 0 1 22 Britain 0 0 1 1 22 Latvia 0 0 1 1 22 Ukraine 0 0 1 1 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)