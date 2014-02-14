Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday. Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Germany 7 2 1 10 2 Switzerland 5 1 1 7 3 Canada 4 5 2 11 4 Norway 4 3 6 13 4 U.S. 4 3 6 13 6 Netherlands 4 3 5 12 7 Belarus 3 0 1 4 8 Russian Fed. 2 5 5 12 9 China 2 2 0 4 10 France 2 0 2 4 11 Poland 2 0 0 2 12 Austria 1 4 0 5 13 Japan 1 2 1 4 14 Slovenia 1 1 2 4 15 Britain 1 0 1 2 15 Korea 1 0 1 2 17 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 18 Sweden 0 5 2 7 19 Italy 0 2 2 4 20 Czech Republic 0 2 1 3 21 Australia 0 1 1 2 22 Croatia 0 1 0 1 22 Finland 0 1 0 1 24 Latvia 0 0 2 2 25 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 25 Ukraine 0 0 1 1 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)