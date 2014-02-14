FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Medals tally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday.
         
 Rank  Country          Gold  Silver    Bronze    Total
  1    Germany           7       2        1        10
  2    Switzerland       5       1        1         7
  3    Canada            4       5        2        11
  4    Norway            4       3        6        13
  4    U.S.              4       3        6        13
  6    Netherlands       4       3        5        12
  7    Belarus           3       0        1         4
  8    Russian Fed.      2       5        5        12
  9    China             2       2        0         4
  10   France            2       0        2         4
  11   Poland            2       0        0         2
  12   Austria           1       4        0         5
  13   Japan             1       2        1         4
  14   Slovenia          1       1        2         4
  15   Britain           1       0        1         2
  15   Korea             1       0        1         2
  17   Slovakia          1       0        0         1
  18   Sweden            0       5        2         7
  19   Italy             0       2        2         4
  20   Czech Republic    0       2        1         3
  21   Australia         0       1        1         2
  22   Croatia           0       1        0         1
  22   Finland           0       1        0         1
  24   Latvia            0       0        2         2
  25   Kazakhstan        0       0        1         1
  25   Ukraine           0       0        1         1
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)

