Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday. Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Germany 7 3 2 12 2 Switzerland 5 1 1 7 3 Russian Fed. 4 6 5 15 4 Canada 4 5 3 12 5 Netherlands 4 4 6 14 6 United States 4 3 7 14 7 Norway 4 3 6 13 8 Poland 4 0 0 4 9 China 3 2 0 5 10 Belarus 3 0 1 4 11 Austria 2 4 1 7 12 France 2 0 2 4 13 Sweden 1 5 2 8 14 Japan 1 3 1 5 15 Slovenia 1 1 3 5 16 Korea 1 1 1 3 17 Britain 1 0 1 2 18 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 19 Italy 0 2 3 5 20 Czech Republic 0 2 1 3 21 Finland 0 2 0 2 22 Latvia 0 1 2 3 23 Australia 0 1 1 2 24 Croatia 0 1 0 1 25 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 25 Ukraine 0 0 1 1 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)