February 16, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Medals tally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday.
    
 Rank  Country         Gold  Silver   Bronze    Total
  1    Germany          7       3        2        12
  2    Netherlands      5       5        7        17
  3    Norway           5       3        6        14
  4    Switzerland      5       1        1        7
  5    Russian Fed.     4       7        5        16
  6    Canada           4       6        4        14
  7    United States    4       4        8        16
  8    Poland           4       0        0        4
  9    China            3       2        0        5
  10   Belarus          3       0        1        4
  11   Sweden           2       5        2        9
  12   Austria          2       4        1        7
  13   France           2       0        4        6
  14   Japan            1       3        1        5
  15   Czech Republic   1       2        1        4
  16   Slovenia         1       1        3        5
  17   Korea            1       1        1        3
  18   Britain          1       0        1        2
  19   Slovakia         1       0        0        1
  20   Italy            0       2        3        5
  21   Finland          0       2        0        2
  22   Latvia           0       1        2        3
  23   Australia        0       1        1        2
  24   Croatia          0       1        0        1
  25   Kazakhstan       0       0        1        1
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
