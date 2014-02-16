Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday. Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Germany 7 3 2 12 2 Netherlands 5 5 7 17 3 Norway 5 3 6 14 4 Switzerland 5 1 1 7 5 Russian Fed. 4 7 5 16 6 Canada 4 6 4 14 7 United States 4 4 8 16 8 Poland 4 0 0 4 9 China 3 2 0 5 10 Belarus 3 0 1 4 11 Sweden 2 5 2 9 12 Austria 2 4 1 7 13 France 2 0 4 6 14 Japan 1 3 1 5 15 Czech Republic 1 2 1 4 16 Slovenia 1 1 3 5 17 Korea 1 1 1 3 18 Britain 1 0 1 2 19 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 20 Italy 0 2 3 5 21 Finland 0 2 0 2 22 Latvia 0 1 2 3 23 Australia 0 1 1 2 24 Croatia 0 1 0 1 25 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)