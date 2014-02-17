FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Medals tally
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
February 17, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Medals tally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Monday.
          
 Rank  Country          Gold   Silver    Bronze    Total
  1    Germany           8       3         2        13
  2    Russian Fed.      5       7         6        18
  3    Netherlands       5       5         7        17
  4    United States     5       4         9        18
  5    Norway            5       3         7        15
  6    Switzerland       5       2         1         8
  7    Belarus           5       0         1         6
  8    Canada            4       7         4        15
  9    Poland            4       0         0         4
  10   China             3       2         1         6
  11   Sweden            2       5         2         9
  12   Austria           2       5         1         8
  13   France            2       0         4         6
  14   Japan             1       3         2         6
  15   Czech Republic    1       3         1         5
  16   Slovenia          1       1         3         5
  17   Korea             1       1         1         3
  18   Britain           1       0         1         2
  19   Slovakia          1       0         0         1
  20   Italy             0       2         3         5
  21   Australia         0       2         1         3
  22   Finland           0       2         0         2
  23   Latvia            0       1         2         3
  24   Croatia           0       1         0         1
  25   Kazakhstan        0       0         1         1
  25   Ukraine           0       0         1         1
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.