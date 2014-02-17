Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Monday. Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Germany 8 3 2 13 2 Russian Fed. 5 7 6 18 3 Netherlands 5 5 7 17 4 United States 5 4 9 18 5 Norway 5 3 7 15 6 Switzerland 5 2 1 8 7 Belarus 5 0 1 6 8 Canada 4 7 4 15 9 Poland 4 0 0 4 10 China 3 2 1 6 11 Sweden 2 5 2 9 12 Austria 2 5 1 8 13 France 2 0 4 6 14 Japan 1 3 2 6 15 Czech Republic 1 3 1 5 16 Slovenia 1 1 3 5 17 Korea 1 1 1 3 18 Britain 1 0 1 2 19 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 20 Italy 0 2 3 5 21 Australia 0 2 1 3 22 Finland 0 2 0 2 23 Latvia 0 1 2 3 24 Croatia 0 1 0 1 25 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 25 Ukraine 0 0 1 1 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)