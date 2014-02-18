Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Germany 8 3 4 15 2 Norway 7 4 7 18 3 Netherlands 6 6 8 20 4 U.S. 6 4 10 20 5 Russian Fed. 5 8 6 19 6 Switzerland 5 2 1 8 7 Belarus 5 0 1 6 8 Canada 4 9 4 17 9 Poland 4 0 0 4 10 China 3 2 1 6 11 France 3 1 5 9 12 Austria 2 6 1 9 13 Sweden 2 5 2 9 14 Slovenia 2 1 3 6 15 Korea 2 1 1 4 16 Czech Republic 1 3 2 6 16 Japan 1 3 2 6 18 Britain 1 0 1 2 19 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 20 Italy 0 2 4 6 21 Australia 0 2 1 3 22 Finland 0 2 0 2 23 Latvia 0 1 2 3 24 Croatia 0 1 0 1 25 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 25 Ukraine 0 0 1 1 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)