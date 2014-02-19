Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Norway 9 4 7 20 2 Germany 8 3 4 15 3 United States 7 5 11 23 4 Russian Fed. 6 9 7 22 5 Netherlands 6 7 9 22 6 Switzerland 6 3 1 10 7 Canada 5 9 4 18 8 Belarus 5 0 1 6 9 Poland 4 0 0 4 10 France 3 2 6 11 11 China 3 2 1 6 12 Austria 2 6 1 9 13 Sweden 2 5 4 11 14 Czech Republic 2 4 2 8 15 Slovenia 2 1 4 7 16 Korea 2 1 1 4 17 Japan 1 4 2 7 18 Finland 1 3 0 4 19 Britain 1 0 1 2 20 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 21 Italy 0 2 5 7 22 Australia 0 2 1 3 23 Latvia 0 1 2 3 24 Croatia 0 1 0 1 25 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 25 Ukraine 0 0 1 1 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)