Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday. Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Norway 10 4 7 21 2 United States 8 6 11 25 3 Germany 8 4 4 16 4 Russian Fed. 7 9 7 23 5 Canada 7 9 4 20 6 Netherlands 6 7 9 22 7 Switzerland 6 3 2 11 8 Belarus 5 0 1 6 9 France 4 4 7 15 10 Poland 4 0 0 4 11 China 3 2 1 6 12 Sweden 2 6 4 12 13 Austria 2 6 2 10 14 Czech Republic 2 4 2 8 15 Korea 2 2 1 5 16 Slovenia 2 1 4 7 17 Japan 1 4 3 8 18 Finland 1 3 0 4 19 Great Britain 1 0 2 3 20 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 21 Italy 0 2 6 8 22 Australia 0 2 1 3 23 Latvia 0 1 2 3 24 Croatia 0 1 0 1 25 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 25 Ukraine 0 0 1 1 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)