Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday. Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Russian Fed. 11 10 8 29 2 Norway 11 5 10 26 3 Canada 9 10 5 24 4 United States 9 7 11 27 5 Netherlands 8 7 9 24 6 Germany 8 6 5 19 7 Switzerland 6 3 2 11 8 Belarus 5 0 1 6 9 Austria 4 8 5 17 10 France 4 4 7 15 11 Poland 4 1 1 6 12 China 3 4 2 9 13 Korea 3 3 2 8 14 Sweden 2 6 6 14 15 Czech Republic 2 4 2 8 16 Slovenia 2 2 4 8 17 Japan 1 4 3 8 18 Finland 1 3 1 5 19 Great Britain 1 1 2 4 20 Ukraine 1 0 1 2 21 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 22 Italy 0 2 6 8 23 Australia 0 2 1 3 24 Latvia 0 1 2 3 25 Croatia 0 1 0 1 26 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)