U.S.
Reuters Backstory
Future of money
#Olympics News
February 22, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Medals tally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday.
    
  Rank   Country           Gold    Silver    Bronze   Total
   1     Russian Fed.       11       10        8        29
   2     Norway             11       5         10       26
   3     Canada              9       10        5        24
   4     United States       9       7         11       27
   5     Netherlands         8       7         9        24
   6     Germany             8       6         5        19
   7     Switzerland         6       3         2        11
   8     Belarus             5       0         1        6
   9     Austria             4       8         5        17
   10    France              4       4         7        15
   11    Poland              4       1         1        6
   12    China               3       4         2        9
   13    Korea               3       3         2        8
   14    Sweden              2       6         6        14
   15    Czech Republic      2       4         2        8
   16    Slovenia            2       2         4        8
   17    Japan               1       4         3        8
   18    Finland             1       3         1        5
   19    Great Britain       1       1         2        4
   20    Ukraine             1       0         1        2
   21    Slovakia            1       0         0        1
   22    Italy               0       2         6        8
   23    Australia           0       2         1        3
   24    Latvia              0       1         2        3
   25    Croatia             0       1         0        1
   26    Kazakhstan          0       0         1        1
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)

