#Olympics News
February 23, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Medals tally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday.
 
 Rank    Country             Gold   Silver    Bronze    Total
 1       Russian Fed.         13      11        9        33
 2       Norway               11       5        10       26
 3       Canada               10      10        5        25
 4       United States        9        7        12       28
 5       Netherlands          8        7        9        24
 6       Germany              8        6        5        19
 7       Switzerland          6        3        2        11
 8       Belarus              5        0        1         6
 9       Austria              4        8        5        17
 10      France               4        4        7        15
 11      Poland               4        1        1         6
 12      China                3        4        2         9
 13      Korea                3        3        2         8
 14      Sweden               2        7        6        15
 15      Czech Republic       2        4        2         8
 16      Slovenia             2        2        4         8
 17      Japan                1        4        3         8
 18      Finland              1        3        1         5
 19      Great Britain        1        1        2         4
 20      Ukraine              1        0        1         2
 21      Slovakia             1        0        0         1
 22      Italy                0        2        6         8
 23      Latvia               0        2        2         4
 24      Australia            0        2        1         3
 25      Croatia              0        1        0         1
 26      Kazakhstan           0        0        1         1
 
 (Compiled by Anand Basu)

