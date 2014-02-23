Olympics-Medals tally

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday. Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Russian Fed. 13 11 9 33 2 Norway 11 5 10 26 3 Canada 10 10 5 25 4 United States 9 7 12 28 5 Netherlands 8 7 9 24 6 Germany 8 6 5 19 7 Switzerland 6 3 2 11 8 Belarus 5 0 1 6 9 Austria 4 8 5 17 10 France 4 4 7 15 11 Poland 4 1 1 6 12 China 3 4 2 9 13 Korea 3 3 2 8 14 Sweden 2 7 6 15 15 Czech Republic 2 4 2 8 16 Slovenia 2 2 4 8 17 Japan 1 4 3 8 18 Finland 1 3 1 5 19 Great Britain 1 1 2 4 20 Ukraine 1 0 1 2 21 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 22 Italy 0 2 6 8 23 Latvia 0 2 2 4 24 Australia 0 2 1 3 25 Croatia 0 1 0 1 26 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 (Compiled by Anand Basu)