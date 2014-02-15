FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Medals tally
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
February 15, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Medals tally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Following is the medals tally at the Sochi Winter
Olympics on Saturday.
 Rank   Country              Gold    Silver   Bronze    Total
   1    Germany               7        2         1        10
   2    Switzerland           5        1         1        7
   3    Canada                4        5         2        11
   4    Norway                4        3         6        13
   4    United States         4        3         6        13
   6    Netherlands           4        3         5        12
   7    Belarus               3        0         1        4
   8    Russian Fed.          2        5         5        12
   9    China                 2        2         0        4
  10    France                2        0         2        4
  11    Poland                2        0         0        2
  12    Austria               1        4         0        5
  13    Japan                 1        2         1        4
  14    Slovenia              1        1         2        4
  15    Great Britain         1        0         1        2
  15    Korea                 1        0         1        2
  17    Slovakia              1        0         0        1
  18    Sweden                0        5         2        7
  19    Italy                 0        2         2        4
  20    Czech Republic        0        2         1        3
  21    Australia             0        1         1        2
  22    Croatia               0        1         0        1
  22    Finland               0        1         0        1
  24    Latvia                0        0         2        2
  25    Kazakhstan            0        0         1        1
  25    Ukraine               0        0         1        1
      
    

 (Compiled by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.