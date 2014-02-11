FACTBOX-Olympics-Medal events at Sochi Games on Tuesday Feb. 11

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 11 (Reuters) - American Shaun White goes for gold in the snowboarding halfpipe on Tuesday, one of eight medals on offer on the fourth full day of competition at the Sochi Winter Olympics. Event Estimated end (local/GMT/ET) Freestyle skiing, women’s slopestyle 1405/1005/0505 Cross-country skiing, sprint women 1720/1320/0820 Cross-country skiing, sprint men 1750/1350/0850 Speedskating, women’s 500 metres 2000/1600/1300 Biathlon, women’s 10 k pursuit 2020/1620/1120 Luge, women’s singles 2145/1745/1245 Snowboard, men’s halfpipe 2235/1835/1335 Ski jumping, women’s normal hill 2305/1905/1405

Compiled by Keith Weir; Editing by Peter Rutherford